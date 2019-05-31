Three Aiken County elementary schools participate in world language program

AIKEN COUNTY, SC (WFXG) - Parents with young kids in the Aiken County Public School System have exciting options for their students. Three elementary schools will soon begin world language immersion.
Clearwater Elementary in Graniteville will focus on Spanish, Millbrook Elementary in Aiken will focus on German, and Belvedere Elementary in North Augusta will focus on learning Mandarin Chinese. Mandarin is the most spoken language on the globe.
Elaine Key is a parent. “I am super excited about her learning a new language at a very young age because I know that when they’re young, their brains are like little sponges.”
“It’s gonna be a benefit for students to learn a foreign language like Chinese when they are young so they can communicate with more people and prepare them to be 21st-century global learners,” says teacher Yanfei Gao.
The group is limited to 28 students.
Copyright 2019 WFXG. All rights reserved.