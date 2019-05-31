The 100s are gone, but it will be still Hot!

Fire danger remains elevated because of these conditions combined with the drying of fuels that has occurred in the recent dry period. Temperatures will again be in the mid 90s this afternoon across the Midlands of South Carolina and Central Savannah River Area of Georgia today with minimum relative humidity slightly higher at 30 to 35 percent. These conditions will combine with westerly winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph resulting in elevated fire danger. A few thunderstorms are expected today however the coverage will not be widespread enough to have a significant impact on fuels. Please refer to your local burn permitting authorities on whether you can burn today. If you do burn, you are advised to use extreme caution.