Ride to benefit Children’s Hospital of Georgia

AUGUSTA (WFXG) - Timms Harley-Davidson of Augusta is hosting a ride for a good cause Saturday.
The first “Roary Rides 4 Kidz” starts at 9:00 a.m. Saturday, June 1. The ride starts at the Children’s Hospital of Georgia and ends at Timms Harley-Davidson. All vehicles are welcome and all proceeds benefit the Children’s Hospital of Georgia.
Timms Harley-Davidson will host an after party following the ride with food, music, raffles, and bounce houses.
