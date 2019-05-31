Reports of drowning at Wildwood Park in Columbia County

COLUMBIA COUNTY, GA (WFXG) - The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office has responded to the scene of a drowning at Wildwoods Park.
According to Maj. Steve Morris with the sheriff’s office, witnesses reported that a 60-year-old man swam out to retrieve his boat, went under, and did not come back up. The Army Corps of Engineers, Columbia County Rescue Dive Team, and Department of Natural Resources are all on the scene.
The man’s identity has not been confirmed. We will update when more information is available.
Copyright 2019 WFXG. All rights reserved.