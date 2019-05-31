Reminders for keeping your pets safe in the heat

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - With continued heat and humidity coming throughout the summer, safety is a big concern for everybody, including your pet.
A hot summer day can lead to fun in the sun for families, but for their pets, it can be dangerous.
Tribby’s Hill High Animal Hospital Dr. Mark Tribby says, “With the hot weather we see more activity in fleas, mosquitoes reproduce faster. So heartworm disease, intestinal parasites that come from these fleas, and mosquitoes can be a worry, and when it’s 100 degrees, they tend to get overheated real quick.”
It’s important for pet owners to keep these things in mind – but energetic animals still need playtime.
"Wear them out early in the morning or very late at night if it’s had time to cool down. Just like wise mothers, they have their kids read books in the middle of the day when it’s so hot, so if they have less activity, they have less heat building up,” says Dr. Tibby.
“For days like today I definitely shorten it to 35 minutes or 45 minutes,” says pet owner Haley Rollins. She’s had her dog Chevy for 2 years.
It’s Chelsea Gould’s second summer with her pet Deuce. “We don’t take him outside to play unless the sun’s down.”
And if you have to keep your pet outside during the day, Dr. Tibby says there are just a few things to keep in mind. "Lots of water and more importantly, shade. And make sure the water is shaded too.”
If you take your pet for walks, make sure the pavement isn’t too hot for their paws. It’s easy to check. Just put your bare foot or the back of your hand on the asphalt, and if it’s too hot for you, it’s too hot for your pet too. Injuries to their paw pads could leave them needing recuperation inside for weeks.
Dr. Tribby says taking precautions now can prevent those injuries and even worse, keeping your summer light and relaxing.
If you think your pet might be overheating, here are signs to look for:
- excessive panting
- not being able to slow panting after being inside for ten minutes
- your pet’s gums looking pale
- weakness in your pet
- seizures or passing out in extreme cases
If you see severe symptoms, you can put luke-warm or cool water on them to help while you get them to a veterinarian. Never use ice water to try and cool them down.
