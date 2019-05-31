Possible Hepatitis A exposure at North Augusta restaurant

COLUMBIA, SC (WFXG) - Customers who ate at Teriyaki Japan on Edgefield Road in North Augusta might have been exposed to the hepatitis A virus according to the SC Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC).
DHEC was notified Wednesday that an employee of the restaurant tested positive for hepatitis A. Customers who ate there between May 14 and May 28, 2019, could have been exposed to the virus. DHEC is working with Teriyaki Japan to investigate possible exposures and provide guidance for preventive treatment for anyone who may be affected.
Restaurant patrons who were potentially exposed also can visit the Aiken County Health Department at 222 Beaufort Street, NE in Aiken from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday (May 31) and Monday (June 3). No appointment is necessary.
This illness is not a foodborne outbreak.
DHEC declared a statewide hepatitis A outbreak on May 13, based on a steady increase in the number of cases. Between Nov. 1, 2018, and May 24, 2019, 106 hepatitis A cases have been reported. That is more than five times the number of cases (19) typically seen in a year in South Carolina.
If patrons of the restaurant have questions or concerns, they may contact DHEC’s Careline at 1-855-4SC-DHEC (1-855-472-3432). Careline staff will be available Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. until 6 p.m. to answer your questions. For more information on hepatitis A, visit the DHEC website or the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website.
