Novipax plant in Wilkes County to close

WILKES COUNTY, GA (WFXG) - FOX 54 has learned that Novipax, a plant in Wilkes County is set to close.
Noel Leatherbury, VP of Human Resources told FOX 54 that the plant is a tissue plant and the closing of the plant stems from the fact that the customer’s demand has changed to a different type of material, versus the material that is produced at Novipax.
The closing of Novipax is expected to impact 60 employees. Over the month of June, employees will be phased out through August. During this time, outplacement with employees will begin.
Leatherbury say that the company will continue to work to make the transition easy on the employees.
