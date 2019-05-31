Lancaster woman killed in Aiken County crash

AIKEN COUNTY, SC (WFXG) - The Aiken County Coroner’s Office and South Carolina Highway Patrol are investigating a crash that has killed a Lancester woman.
The crash happened near mile marker 35 on I-20 Thursday night. Twenty-seven-year-old Tesia A. Cauthen and her 1-year-old daughter were traveling in a 2012 Kia SUV. Just after 6 p.m., Cauthen lost control of the vehicle and ran off the left side of the road, striking a tree. She was pronounced dead at the scene from bunt force trauma.
Cauthen’s daughter was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Toxicology results on Cauthen are still pending.
Copyright 2019 WFXG. All rights reserved.