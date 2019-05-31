Edgefield County STEM school holds open house

EDGEFIELD COUNTY, SC (WFXG) - Edgefield County’s newest STEM school is thriving nearly a year after opening. One hundred future leaders prepare for jobs of the future and how to do well in their career.
Bettis Academy is one of 7 charter schools in the Midlands. School leaders say every day they show kids what they can be.
“When we talk to them about stem we show them video clips, and all about what the jobs of the future will be. and sometimes jobs don’t have names yet,” says Dr. Myrtis Brightharp-Walker, the head of the school.
If a child has an interest, administrators work hard to invest. Vetinarians, computer technicians, and even FOX 54 meteorologist Jay Jefferies show students how to apply STEM in real life.
“I feel excited. i think school is fun and you get to see all your friends.” Fourth-grader Jeremiah Talbert’s favorite subject is math. He’s learning all about the planets and he already plans to attend Charleston Southern.
Jeremiah’s grandfather Allen says, “On the weekend, we take him to different STEM activities and he loves it. He enjoys math, science.”
The school is kindergarten through fifth and plans to add sixth grade next school term. They’re recruiting new students and hope to gain 50 more enrolled by Fall.
Bettis Prepatory Leadereship Academy is a free, no-tuition state charter school.
Copyright 2019 WFXG. All rights reserved.