Community concerned about safety after Georgia-Pacific fire

THOMSON, GA (WFXG) - Georgia-Pacific in Thomson is still dealing with a fire that started Wednesday afternoon.
Smoke is still an issue. Fire crews from Columbia County to Morgan County were still on the scene the day after the fire broke out.
We spoke with Georgia Pacific representative Rick Kimble, who says that some workers were told to come in Thursday and monitor the site, but it will still take several days for them to determine what to do with the plant’s staff. As of right now, their biggest priority is containing the fire.
Fire engines from all across the area converged on the Georgia Pacific facility Wednesday afternoon and it quickly became apparent that there just wasn’t enough water, to contain the fire.
McDuffie County Manager David Crawley says, “Our firefighters from surrounding communities have responded and we’ve had no injuries there, just making sure everybody is hydrated and taken care of in these types of conditions.”
With all the smoke, you may think that air quality would be a concern, but Crawly says otherwise. “The air qualities are constantly monitored, we’ve seen no issues with air quality at this point of time.”
Because of the close proximity of the fire, the nearby high school, middle school, and daycare center were told to evacuate.
Hazel Battle is the Director and Owner of Child’s World Daycare. “I was kind of shocked really, because after they said smoke was gonna cloud over the center and over the schools, I felt like it was time for us to call the parents for the safety of the kids.” Once the decision was made to close the school, the daycare quickly made arrangements. “By letting us know what we can do with our kids and touching base with us so we can do what we have to do to keep our kids safe.”
One community member, Javious Jenkins, says his biggest concern is the safety of the ones he loves. “I just want everybody to be safe. I don’t know what happened or how it happened. But I just wish my grandma, my mamma, dad, family, sister, everybody I know in Thomson to be safe.”
The cause of the fire is still unknown. And firefighters still aren’t sure how long it will take to put out the hot spots. FOX 54 will provide you all with the latest updates as more information comes in.
As of now, fire crews will be monitoring the site for the next 24 to 48 hours.
