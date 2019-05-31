Community concerned about safety after Georgia-Pacific fire

Hazel Battle is the Director and Owner of Child’s World Daycare. “I was kind of shocked really, because after they said smoke was gonna cloud over the center and over the schools, I felt like it was time for us to call the parents for the safety of the kids.” Once the decision was made to close the school, the daycare quickly made arrangements. “By letting us know what we can do with our kids and touching base with us so we can do what we have to do to keep our kids safe.”