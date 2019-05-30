Voluntary water conservation notice in City of Aiken

AIKEN COUNTY, SC (WFXG) - The City of Aiken has issued a voluntary water conservation notice, the Director of Engineering an Utilities Michael C. Przybylowicz tells FOX 54.
In a press release the city states that at this time they are “on edge of what could become a challenging drought period and urges all citizens to conserve water as much as possible”.
Although the city’s water supply has been operating at full capacity, the water pressures are below average, as water flow and usage has increased.
A voluntary conservation in considered the first option before the city reviews the idea of operating on an odd and even watering schedule until there is rain to add relief and recovery to the water issue.
