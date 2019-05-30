Two McDuffie County Schools closed due to conditions related to Georgia-Pacific fire

THOMSON, GA (WFXG) - Two McDuffie County Schools have closed for today until further notice due to conditions related to the Georgia-Pacific fire.
Thomson High School and Thomson-McDuffie Middle School are located about a mile and a half from the engulfed Georgia-Pacific facility.
In a Facebook post, Thomson High School states that, “Due to conditions related to the Georgia-Pacific fire, Thomson High School will be closed for the remainder of the day. We are asking that parents and students refrain from coming to the school until the building is reopened. Thank you for your cooperation.”
Assistant Principal Angie Roberts at Thomson-McDuffie Middle School called all parents through an automated system with this message:
