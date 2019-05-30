Mission Act goes into effect in June

“It used to be that we had to manage seven different accounts in order for them to manage care. If one of those accounts ran out of money, that meant sometimes we had to figure out ways, new ways to get veterans care. Congress has helped us consolidate all that money into one account, so we’re able to get care for veterans quickly on the economy, to better___our providers and to make sure things flow much more smoothly," said Jason Tudor, PAO, Charlie Norwood VA Medical Center