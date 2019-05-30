Mission Act goes into effect in June

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - Big news for veterans. Some upgrades to VA care start Monday, June 6.
The VA says implementing the Mission act means major improvements for veterans making doctors appointments, getting urgent care and more. The Mission Act is one of the biggest changes the VA has seen in a long time, according to the Charlie Norwood VA Medical Center.
The nearly 50,000 veterans who live here in the CSRA will have greater access to community care and modernization of many health systems. Wednesday, the VA held a town hall giving veterans an overview of what that means for them.
“It used to be that we had to manage seven different accounts in order for them to manage care. If one of those accounts ran out of money, that meant sometimes we had to figure out ways, new ways to get veterans care. Congress has helped us consolidate all that money into one account, so we’re able to get care for veterans quickly on the economy, to better___our providers and to make sure things flow much more smoothly," said Jason Tudor, PAO, Charlie Norwood VA Medical Center
The VA says a new electronic health record database is in the works, too. the law was signed into effect last year. CLICK HERE to learn more.
Copyright 2019 WFXG. All rights reserved.