Man arrested for impersonating a law enforcement official in Richmond County
Marshall Thompson (Courtesy Richmond County Jail)
By Mikaela Thomas | May 30, 2019 at 12:49 PM EDT - Updated May 30 at 12:49 PM

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - On Wednesday, May 29 the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 32-year-old Waynesboro man for impersonating a law enforcement official.

Marshall Thompson was arrested after a Richmond County Deputy noticed a 2006 Ford F150 speeding east of Laney Walker Blvd. at Twiggs St. As the deputy attempted to stop the vehicle, the suspect reportedly activated a pair of red and amber lights that were located in the rear window of the truck.

Once pulled over, Thompson identified himself as a Drug Administration Agent. As Thompson exited the vehicle, officials noticed a firearm and a US Marshall badge inside the vehicle.

As the investigation continued it was found that Thompson was not a DEA agent or any law enforcement official.

Thompson was arrested and charged with impersonating a law enforcement official.

Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is requesting anyone that has been stopped by Thompson, or observed him performing a law enforcement action to please contact Criminal Investigations Division at (706)821-1020.

