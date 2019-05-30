Man arrested for impersonating a law enforcement official in Richmond County

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - On Wednesday, May 29 the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 32-year-old Waynesboro man for impersonating a law enforcement official.
Marshall Thompson was arrested after a Richmond County Deputy noticed a 2006 Ford F150 speeding east of Laney Walker Blvd. at Twiggs St. As the deputy attempted to stop the vehicle, the suspect reportedly activated a pair of red and amber lights that were located in the rear window of the truck.
Once pulled over, Thompson identified himself as a Drug Administration Agent. As Thompson exited the vehicle, officials noticed a firearm and a US Marshall badge inside the vehicle.
As the investigation continued it was found that Thompson was not a DEA agent or any law enforcement official.
Thompson was arrested and charged with impersonating a law enforcement official.
Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is requesting anyone that has been stopped by Thompson, or observed him performing a law enforcement action to please contact Criminal Investigations Division at (706)821-1020.
