Two men wanted for questioning in armed robbery in Richmond County

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is seeking two males for questioning in reference to an armed robbery.
The two men, both 19-years-old, Dameon Flowers and Dezmund Mainor are wanted for questioning about an armed robbery that occurred at the 3200 block of Heritage Cir. on Apr. 25.
Any information concerning this suspect, please contact Inv. Michael Hucko (706) 821-1088 or any On Duty Investigator at the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office (706) 821-1020 or (706) 821-1080.
