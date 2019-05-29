Swainsboro mother arrested in Augusta for cruelty to children

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - A Swainsboro mother was arrested in Augusta on Tuesday, May 28 after authorities say she left her two children in a hot vehicle, unattended, with no air condition.
Jessica Reynolds, 28-years-old was arrested after a Richmond County Deputy responded to a call around 12:55 p.m. at 2704 Peach Orchard Rd. where the deputy found an Honda Accord with two juveniles in the vehicle unattended.
The deputy stated in the police report that the vehicle was not running, the windows were rolled up, and the doors were secured. He also noted that the outside temperature around this time was approximately 105 degrees.
Upon gaining access to the inside of the vehicle, the deputy found a juvenile in the backseat unconscious and covered in feces. The deputy attempted to check the pulse of the same unconscious juvenile and explained in the report that the pulse was shallow to detect.
Authorities then when into the location and arrested Jessica Reynolds and charged her with two counts of cruelty to children in the first degree.
The two juvenile children were transferred to a local hospital and were then released custody to a family member.
