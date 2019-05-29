Statewide Red Flag Fire Alert in South Carolina in effect until further notice

SOUTH CAROLINA (WFXG) - The South Carolina Forestry Commission has issued a statewide Red Flag Fire Alert.
This alert is to discourage people in South Carolina from doing any type of outdoor burning during the time that weather conditions present an elevated risk of wildfire.
During a Red Flag Fire Alert, the weather forecast for majority of the state tends to include stronger-than-normal wind gusts and very low relative humidity, which combine with dry fuels on the ground to create the potential for outdoor fires escaping easily and spreading rapidly states the South Carolina Forestry Commission.
A Red Flag Fire Alert however does not prohibit outdoor burning, but the Forestry Commission strongly encourages citizens to postpone any burning until the alert is lifted.
The Forestry Commission also encourages those working on or with rail lines or other heavy equipment near woodlands to be especially vigilant about preventing sparks and other ignitions from the operation of such apparatus. Any spark, even from a discarded cigarette, in such conditions can trigger a wildfire.
