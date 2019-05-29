Richmond County woman wanted for aggravated assault

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is searching for an Augusta woman who is wanted for aggravated assault.
Porsche Pinkney, 26-years-old is wanted in reference to an aggravated assault incident that occurred at 3032 Tobacco Rd.
Per authorities, Pinkney is known to frequent the 1800 block of Fayetteville Dr.
Any information concerning Porsche Pinkney, please contact Investigator Ashley Syria at 706-821-1070 or any On-Duty Investigator at the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office (706) 821-1020 or 821-1080.
