Negotiations continue between City of Augusta and Gold Cross

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - The city of Augusta and Gold Cross are still negotiating, trying to make the best decision about how to move forward with a contract.
On Thursday, The Commissions’ negotiation team will meet with the ambulance company and they’ll discuss what each party wants.
District 2 Commissioner Dennis Williams says, “There are several issues that Gold Cross has talked about that I don’t agree with. For example: a subsidy. How can I pay you $650,000 in advance for services you say you won’t provide?”
Commissioner Williams says it’s important that the city government, not the ambulance company, manages services. He says he’d like to wait until they get the final decision from the appeals court.
