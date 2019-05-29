Interstate reopens after Graniteville brush fire

GRANIETVILLE, SC (WFXG) - Wednesday morning, the South Carolina Highway Patrol, Aiken County Sheriff’s Office, and Aiken County Emergency Manager Paul Matthews assessed I-20 east between exit 11 and exit 12.
At this time the interstate has reopened although the alternate traffic routes can still be used.
Authorities advise commuters that some some will be in the area near the 14 and 16 mile makers.
Fire crews will still continue to assess the fire area throughout the remainder of Wednesday.
Copyright 2019 WFXG. All rights reserved.