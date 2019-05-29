Internal investigation reveals Deputy had consumed alcohol prior to Hephzibah apartment complex pool incident

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office has performed an internal investigation regarding an aggravated assault report that occurred on May 27.
The sheriff’s office states that Deputy who reported the incident had consumed alcohol prior to the incident.
The press release states that, “Although Deputy Travis Clark was off duty and in plain clothing at the time, his duties as a courtesy officer may require law enforcement action, as it did in this instance, and while he was the victim of the assault, Deputy Clark violated policy by being intoxicated and engaging in a law enforcement function, placing himself and others in unnecessary risk.”
During the internal investigation, it was determined that Deputy Clark had provided statements that were inconsistent with the facts that were later revealed from the investigation.
Deputy Clark who has been with the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office since 2017, was currently on probation for another off duty incident that occurred last year wherein alcohol was also an contributing factor.
The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office tells FOX 54 that as a result of the information learned during the internal investigation, Deputy Clark was terminated from the sheriff’s office effective immediately.
This incident remains under investigation.
An arrest warrant has been issued for Porsche Pinkney in relation to the incident.
Copyright 2019 WFXG. All rights reserved.