H54K: Three T.W. Josey High School seniors receive full-ride athletic scholarships

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - Wednesday is graduation day for T.W. Josey High School in Richmond County, and three student athletes are getting ready to start their college careers with a full-ride scholarship. They are FOX 54′s “High 5 4 Kids” honorees this week.
"A lot of the communities and families here can't afford college," girls basketball team coach Jawan Bailey said, "so to have those kids be able to pretty much take the burden off of their families, and have full rides, is a huge deal."
It's a big moment for 17-year-old Jakiyah Parker, because this very basketball court helped her dreams come true. She's an A/B honor roll student and an All-Region award winner with a full scholarship to play for Lander University.
"You know it was a hard journey," Parker said. "There was a lot of stuff that didn't go my way, but I mean trust the process and eventually . . . work hard and you know, you'll get your blessings in."
She's not the only student at the school who was awarded an all-expenses paid education. Her teammate, Tykedra Rolland is an All-State basketball player, who is also on the honor roll and is headed to Florida Southwestern State College.
"It taught me to push myself more, work out more, like really think about what I'm going to do," Rolland said.
Tremaine Walker is also preparing for the road ahead. He's headed to Kentucky Christian University on a football scholarship.
"Well I feel like it's a blessing," Walker said, "like I wouldn't think I'd be here without all the hard work I've been through, like I've been through adversity, and I've been through things that I had to do on my own."
Now Coach Bailey hopes their story will inspire the next class.
“To see them now obtain the scholarships, and full rides, and just being on TV, whatever it is - it’s all inspiration for those kids to do positive things and just follow in those footsteps," he said.
