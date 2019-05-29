FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunshine and record heat for your Wednesday

(WFXG) - High pressure remains the dominant feature in our forecast. We’ll see lots of sunshine and another hot day with highs near 100. We’ve tied or broken the record high in Augusta for 5 straight days, and today could be the sixth day. The record high for today is 99 set back in 1914. High pressure slides off the East Coast and a weak cold front comes in Friday. A few pop-up storms are possible Friday and the core of the heat will shift offshore. Temperatures will stay above above average through early next week but will stay below record territory after today.