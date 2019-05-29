Crash in Burke County leaves one person in critical condition

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - The Burke County Sheriff’s Office is reporting that one person is in critical condition due to a single vehicle crash.
Wednesday, May 29 around 1:50 p.m. on the 12000 block of Highway 23 in Sardis, a single vehicle crash occurred.
Authorities say that 2 people were ejected from the vehicle, both of those individuals were transported to the hospital.
Per EMA personnel on the scene, the driver of the vehicle is in critical condition and the passenger is being treated for non-life threatening injuries.
The Burke County Sheriff’s Office, Sardis Police Department, Burke County EMA, and Georgia State Patrol are all actively on the scene.
At this time there is no further information.
Copyright 2019 WFXG. All rights reserved.