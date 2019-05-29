Commissioners to do a bus ride-along with new Transportation Director

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - Augusta’s transit system has a new director and brand new headquarters. On Wednesday, along with transit director Sharon Dottery, will tour the new facility, right behind the old Regency Mall.
District 10 Commissioner John Clarke said, “When you see a mother and father standing in 100-degree weather waiting on a bus with their small children, and there’s not a bus stop there. When they’re waiting in the rain. Its horrendous.”
Ten new bus shelters will be installed around the city soon. The transit department is using $100,000 in SPLOST funds to pay for it.
Copyright 2019 WFXG. All rights reserved.