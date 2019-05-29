Commission to take another look at dangers of road outside Augusta Regional Airport

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - Next week, Commissioners will again discuss what some call an extremely dangerous road to see what can be done to fix it.
The city’s traffic engineering department began inspecting the south gate entrance to Augusta Regional Airport after multiple crashes were reported last year.
“We looked into some of the traffic patterns and did some studies to see how many cars were going down the road, how many accidents there were. and we also did a survey to see how the ground is shaped and what we can do to help fix the problem,” says Assisting Director of Traffic Engineering John Ussery.
The traffic engineering department says a temporary solution is to install a left turn lane there. That’s estimated cost $120,000.
