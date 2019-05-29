BREAKING: Fire at Georgia-Pacific in Thomson

THOMSON, GA (WFXG) - A fire has broken out at Georgia Pacific Thomson plant, media representatives for the company tells FOX 54.
Here is what we know at this time, media representative for Georgia-Pacific Rick Kimble can confirm that a serious plant fire has occurred at the Thomson location, 1241 Harrison Rd.
The fire started in the raw material storage were material for particle board is stored. At this time, fire officials are working to contain the fire.
Kimble stated that at 3:45 p.m. the fire had yet to be contained and another other fire officials were on the way to assist McDuffie County Fire Department.
The company can report that no one was injured and all employees have been accounted for.
FOX 54 has crews on the way to the scene.
Copyright 2019 WFXG. All rights reserved.