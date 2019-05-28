Shot fired during argument at Hephzibah apartment complex pool

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - An argument over the closing time of a Hephzibah apartment complex’s pool led to an altercation between 2 women and a Richmond County deputy, according to a sheriff’s office incident report.
The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office reports that at around 9:42 p.m. on May 27, they responded to Benson Estates Apartments on Tobacco Rd. When the deputy arrived on the scene, he found the complex’s courtesy deputy, Travis J. Clark, holding a woman later identified as Quasia Turner subdued on the ground. Another woman, Nilkita Turner, standing nearby. The responding deputy found a teal 9mm handgun on the ground near Nilkita Turner. According to the incident report, the gun had jammed after a shot was fired.
Deputy Clark asked responding deputies to take the women into custody. An investigation revealed that Deputy Clark had attempted to close the complex’s pool at around 9 p.m. and the women refused to leave. There was a struggle and Nilkita Turner reportedly fired one shot, possibly grazing Deputy Clark’s ribcage. According to the incident report, Deputy Clark had a visible hole in his shirt. Quasia Turner reportedly picked up the gun and fled with Deputy Clark giving chase.
Gold Cross EMS was called to treat both women. Deputy Clark refused treatment at the scene.
Nilkita and Quasia Turner are both charged with aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.
