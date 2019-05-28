Shot fired during argument at Hephzibah apartment complex pool

The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office reports that at around 9:42 p.m. on May 27, they responded to Benson Estates Apartments on Tobacco Rd. When the deputy arrived on the scene, he found the complex’s courtesy deputy, Travis J. Clark, holding a woman later identified as Quasia Turner subdued on the ground. Another woman, Nilkita Turner, standing nearby. The responding deputy found a teal 9mm handgun on the ground near Nilkita Turner. According to the incident report, the gun had jammed after a shot was fired.