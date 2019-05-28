Record Heat continues across the region.

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - An extended period of unseasonably hot temperatures will continue today across the Midlands of South Carolina and the Central Savannah River Area of Georgia. Augusta Bush Field has broken daily high temperature records for four consecutive days and Columbia Metro tied daily high temperature records over the past two days. Record temperatures are forecast again today with highs expected in the upper 90s up to 101 degrees. The unusual heat this early in the season can be hazardous, especially for those that do not take proper precautions. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear light weight and loose fitting clothing when possible and drink plenty of water. Look Before You Lock. DO NOT leave children or pets unattended in a hot vehicle.