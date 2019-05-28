Homes evacuated in Aiken County due to brush fires

AIKEN COUNTY, SC (WFXG) - Homes are being evacuated in Aiken County due to several brush fires on I-20.
According to Capt. Eric Abdullah with the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office, the evacuation zone is around Graniteville Hwy. and Bettis Academy Rd. However, the situation is still developing and we do not have an exact area.
South Carolina Highway Patrol dispatch confirms with FOX 54 that parts of I-20 is currently shutdown due to a brush fire. Both westbound and eastbound lanes are currently shutdown as authorities work to get the brush fire under control. The interstate shutdown begins near Exit 18 on I-20 westbound and near mile marker 11 on I-20 eastbound.
At this time there are no further details. Dispatch is asking drivers to seek an alternate route.
