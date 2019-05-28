Avoid the heat in Richmond County by using these cooling centers

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - With record breaking temperatures across the CSRA, the Augusta Fire Chief Christopher James released an updated list of cooling areas free to citizens in the Augusta area.
“Citizens who are looking for a place to cool off should consider the cooling centers in our community.” Chief Christopher James stated.
In Richmond County, there are currently 9 cooling centers that offer a cool place for people to sit down and relax during some of the hottest times of the day.
Here is a list of the current cooling centers, times and locations:
- Carrie J. Mays Center
- 1014 11th Ave. Augusta
- 706-821-2827
- Monday-Thursday 10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. Friday 9:30 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.
- Bernie Ward Center
- 1941 Lumpkin Rd. Augusta
- 706-790-0588
- Monday-Thursday 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. Friday 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.
- Blythe Center
- 3129 HWY 88 Blythe
- 706-592-4988
- Monday-Friday 9:30 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.
- Henry H. Brigham Center
- 2463 Golden Camp Rd. Augusta
- 706-771-2654
- Monday-Thursday 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. Friday 9:30 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.
- May Park
- 622 4th Street Augusta
- 706-724-0504
- Monday-Thursday 9:30 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. Friday 9:30 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.
- McBean Center
- 1155 Hephzibah/McBean Rd. Hephzibah
- 706-560-2628
- Monday-Friday 8:30 a.m. -6:00 p.m.
- Sand Hills Center
- 2540 Wheeler Rd. Augusta
- 706-842-1912
- Monday-Friday 9:00 a.m. -5:00 p.m.
- Warren Road Center
- 300 Warren Rd. Augusta
- 706-860-2833
- Monday-Thursday 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. Friday 9:30 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.
- Robert Howard Community Center (at Diamond Lakes)
- 103 Diamond Lakes Way Hephzibah
- 706-826-1370
- Monday-Thursday 6:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. Friday 6:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Saturday 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.
