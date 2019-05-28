Augusta native completed Modernized Operations Specialist Training

190522-N-BN978-114 GREAT LAKES, Ill. (May 22, 2019) Operations Specialist Seaman Apprentice Renee Smith uses realistic technology in the Ship's Self Defense System lab while going through Center for Surface Combat Systems Unit Great Lakes Operations Specialist "A" School May 22. Smith was in the pilot class for a revamped curriculum under the Ready, Relevant Learning initiative providing the right training at the right time in the right way to Sailors. (U.S. Navy photo by Brian Walsh/Released)