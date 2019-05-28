Augusta native completed Modernized Operations Specialist Training

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - An Augusta native is among the first to complete modernized Operations Specialist training.
Operations Specialist Seaman Apprentice Renee Smith, a 2017 Evans High School graduate, completed the Operations Specialist "A" school on May 24.
The training consisted of a test for a revamped curriculum under the Ready, Relevant Learning (RRL) initiative as part of Sailor 2025, which is the Navy’s program to more effectively recruit, develop, manage, reward and retain the force of tomorrow.
Smith enlisted in the Navy in 2019.
“I joined the Navy to challenge myself and to have a stable, well-earned financial career for my future family,” Smith told the Naval Education and Training Command Public Affairs. “I chose the OS rating because I want to be where everything happens; to be a part of combat, take control and lead.”
Copyright 2019 WFXG. All rights reserved.