Woman believes thief who stole urn with aunt’s ashes is connected to local gangs

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - We take nothing with us when we leave this Earth. Loved ones are left to cherish and carry our memory.
“Katherine was my rock," explained Carol whose aunt Katherine Walker, affectionately known as “Bookie”, passed away September 12, 2015.
Carol carried Bookie’s ashes close to her heart: Inside an emerald green pendant, on a silver chain. Until a few weeks ago.
“I get in my car and I notice my glove compartment is open," she recalled.
Carol, who did not want us to air her last name for fear of retaliation, said local gang members steal from her and her neighbors.
Her surveillance video captured a man rambling through her SUV for minutes. Then, exiting her vehicle and trying to gt inside her neighbors' cars, too.
“I talked to my neighbors and when I looked at their cameras, then I realized who it was,” she said.
Carol recognizes the man who stole that necklace. Her neighborhood, Walton Acres, has been plagued with gang activity for years, she said.
"That's what they do. They steal and put it out there in the woods."
She believes that same person who took her aunt's ashes stole her dirt bike 10 years ago. But this time is different.
“It’s more valuable to me because the necklace was an urn and he didn’t even know it!," she explained.
Carol kept Bookie’s ashes in her SUV for comfort, protection. Now that they’ve been stolen, she’s angry and hurt.
“You know who you are. Say hello to Bookie for me. She knows who you are, too. And you better be nice to her, because, if you throw her in the trash, she’s coming for you. She will get you. Because she didn’t take no mess," she warned.
She just wants her aunt to rest in peace and she won’t feel complete until that missing piece of her heart is returned.
Carol said she’s offering a reward for anyone who will return that urn. Call the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office if you have any information that can help investigators.
