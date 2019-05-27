Near record high temperatures again today.

Augusta Bush Field has already broken the all-time May high temperature record and had 3 consecutive days of record high temperatures. Widespread high temperatures in the upper 90s and exceeding 100 degrees, are forecast over the next several days with little relief at night with forecast lows in the 70s. Many high temperature records are expected to be reached or broken over the next few days with temperatures nearly 15 degrees above normal. The unusual heat this early in the season can be hazardous, especially for those that do not take proper precautions. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear light weight and loose-fitting clothing when possible and drink plenty of water. Look Before You Lock. DO NOT leave children or pets unattended in a hot vehicle.