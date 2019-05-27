Fort Gordon to honor Augusta native for her service

Fort Gordon is asking for community members to join them in honoring the memory Specialist Hilda Clayton.
By Mikaela Thomas | May 27, 2019 at 9:28 AM EDT - Updated May 27 at 9:28 AM

Clayton was born in Augusta, Georgia and enlisted in 2011 as a Combat Documentation Specialist to the 55th Signal Company. While documenting Afghanistan National Soldiers training in Afghanistan in 2013, Clayton lost her life after a motor tube exploded, she was only 22-years-old.

Clayton’s ceremony will begin at 11 a.m. today and will be held at Fort Gordon.

