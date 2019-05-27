Bicyclist dead after crash in North Augusta

NORTH AUGUSTA, SC (WFXG) - The North Augusta Department of Public Safety has confirmed with FOX 54 that a bicyclist was killed Monday morning after a crash with a vehicle.
According to authorities, the crash occurred around 7:10 a.m. near the Five Notch Rd. and Bergen Rd. intersection.
George Batten, 74-years-old was pronounced dead at the scene after authorities say he was struck by a vehicle while riding his bicycle near the 400 block of Bergen Rd.
Batten was riding his bike eastward when he was struck from behind by a vehicle.
Batten died from blunt force injuries.
The North Augusta Department of Public Safety is still investigating.
Copyright 2019 WFXG. All rights reserved.