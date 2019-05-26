Teen accused of shooting 19-year-old during home invasion

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - A 15-year-old is facing Aggravated Assault, Armed Robbery, and Home Invasion charges for a violent home invasion in Grovetown. It happened Saturday evening in the 3000 block of Parkridge Drive. That teen will be charged as an adult, according to Grovetown Department of Safety (GDPS) Investigator Samuel Long.
A 19-year-old man was shot in that home invasion, according to GDPS investigators. Investigators say three people are involved, and two of those people are on the run.
Dispatch got the call about a shooting around 3 p.m. Officers found a 19-year-old with a gunshot wound to the abdomen when they got to the scene.
Home security footage shows three males, that appear to be between the ages of 15 and 19, entering the residence through a back door. Authorities say it appears they were armed with handguns.
Investigators say the group robbed and shot the 19-year-old after a dispute. The trio then left the scene, two exiting through the front of the home, one leaving through the back.
Surveillance video captured the group speeding away in a dark blue four-door sedan. Call GDPS Dispatch at 706-863-1212 if you have any information that can help investigators solve this case.
