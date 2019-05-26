Suspicious death, missing person case under investigation in Aiken County on Memorial Day Weekend

AIKEN COUNTY, SC. (WFXG) - At some point, people who live in Wagener, South Carolina bump into one another here on 123 Earl Street.
“Everybody comes to the Piggly Wiggly. Everybody shops here," said Brenna Fraser, a clerk and grocery stocker at Piggly Wiggly.
Brenna Fraser's worked here for three years. That's how she recognizes 37-year-old William Anderson's face.
“He was really nice. It was always nice to see him come in,” she recalled.
Family members reported Anderson missing Thursday night. They told the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office they hadn’t seen him since that morning.
He was last seen at his home in the 100 block of North Main Street.
“It’s a shock to find out whenever anybody goes missing but to know that it’s just a regular guy, you know, it’s like ‘wow , anything can happen anywhere,'" Fraser said.
Thursday evening, investigators found a 1996 Jeep Grand Cherokee Anderson drives wrecked and on fire in the wood line of Goose Platter Road and Daisy Street, 14 miles away from his home.
Friday, a body was found in the woods there, too. The Aiken County Coroner’s Office and the sheriffs office are investigating. Both agencies confirm it’s a suspicious death, however, neither agency has confirmed whether or not it’s Anderson.
“I hope that investigators will find what happened soon,” said Nancy Sexton, a concerned parent with a young daughter.
A closed case would mean some closure for the Anderson family and people who live here.
The coroner’s office hasn’t positively identified that body yet. An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday morning in Newberry, South Carolina.
Copyright 2019 WFXG. All rights reserved.