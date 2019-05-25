Wrecked vehicle of missing Wagener man found in woods

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - Aiken County authorities need your help finding a missing 37-year-old. William Anderson’s family said they last saw him Thursday, May 23 at his North Main Street home around 7 a.m.
Investigators say they found a 1996 Jeep Grand Cherokee William is known to drive in the wood line of Goose Platter Road and Daisy Street around 2 p.m.. The vehicle was wrecked and on fire, according to investigators.
Call the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office at 803-648-6811 of if you have any information that can help investigators.
