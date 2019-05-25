Man found dead in Aiken County, authorities rule death suspicious

Man found dead in Aiken County, authorities rule death suspicious
By Mikaela Thomas | May 25, 2019 at 1:32 PM EDT - Updated May 25 at 1:34 PM

AIKEN COUNTY, SC (WFXG) - The Aiken County Coroner’s Office and Aiken County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a man found in the woods off Daisy St.

Aiken County investigators and SLED agents found the victim Friday, May 24 around 9:30 p.m.

The victim has not been identified and an autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday morning in Newberry, SC.

Authorities are viewing this as a suspicious death and are actively investigating.

There is no further information at this time.

