Man found dead in Aiken County, authorities rule death suspicious

AIKEN COUNTY, SC (WFXG) - The Aiken County Coroner’s Office and Aiken County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a man found in the woods off Daisy St.
Aiken County investigators and SLED agents found the victim Friday, May 24 around 9:30 p.m.
The victim has not been identified and an autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday morning in Newberry, SC.
Authorities are viewing this as a suspicious death and are actively investigating.
There is no further information at this time.
Copyright 2019 WFXG. All rights reserved.