Near-record heat continues into next week

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - Near-record heat continues this Memorial Day weekend as the heat wave extends into this coming work week. Afternoon highs will top out near 100 degrees each afternoon through Thursday.
Overnight, morning lows only drop to the mid 70s, with temperatures back near 90 already by noon. If you have outdoor plans this holiday weekend, please remain hydrated, take plenty of breaks and be careful if burning or grilling.
Please remain alert to how you’re feeling and how your loved ones who are more susceptible to heat are dealing with extreme heat. Also, ensure that your pets are properly suited for the nasty conditions.
In the meantime, our drought conditions will continue to worsen with only a slight chance of rain Friday heading into this coming weekend.
Meteorologist Andrew Gorton
