10th annual Papa Joe’s Banjo-B-Que Music Festival kicks off

AUGUSTA (WFXG) - The 10th annual Papa Joe’s Banjo-B-Que Music Festival kicked off Friday and continues through Saturday at Lake Olmstead Park in Augusta.
The festival runs Friday 4 - 11 p.m. and Saturday 11:30 a.m. - 11 p.m. and features live music from headliners Old Crow Medicine Show and Greensky Bluegrass.
Professional barbeque cookers from across the country will compete in a Kansas City Barbeque Society sanctioned barbecue competition with $40,000 in prize money for the top cooks.
The festival also features a large variety of craft beer and plenty of activities for the kids to enjoy including a petting zoo, pig races, and face painting.
Papa Joe’s Banjo-B-Que Music Festival came to life in 2010 to honor Joe Pond. According to organizers, feel-good music, southern barbecue, and a family atmosphere were a few of the things Joe Pond enjoyed and loved sharing with his family.
Tickets are available for $50 for a day pass or $90 for a Friday and Saturday pass.
All proceeds benefit the Joseph R. Pond Memorial Foundation which benefits the CSRA Foundation.
Copyright 2019 WFXG. All rights reserved.