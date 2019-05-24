Special election Oct. 1 for seat left vacant by death of SC Rep. Ronnie Young

AIKEN COUNTY (WFXG) - According to the South Carolina Election Commission website, a special election is scheduled for Tuesday, Oct. 1 to fill the South Carolina State House of Representatives District 84 seat left vacant by the death of Ronnie Young.
Candidates looking to run for the seat can file to run from noon on Jun. 7 through noon on Jun. 15. Primaries will be held July 30 with primary runoffs set for Aug. 13, if needed.
The deadline to register to vote in the primaries is Jun. 30. The deadline to register to vote in the special election is Sep. 1.
South Carolina State House of Representatives District 84 is located entirely in Aiken County and includes portions of North Augusta, Clearwater, Langley, Graniteville, and Jackson.
