South Carolina Representative Ronnie Young laid to rest

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - Family members, friends, and colleagues of the late Ronnie Young came together Friday to honor his life and lay him to rest.
The South Carolina House representative died Sunday after a battle with cancer and suffering a stroke a few weeks ago.
Aiken County Mayor Rick Osbon said, “Today, I’ll say South Carolina lost one of it’s best sons.”
The Aiken County native wore many hats in the community. Most notably, Young spent 23 years as Aiken County Council chairman before reaching his goal of getting to the Statehouse in 2017.
Gary Bunker, successor to Young as Aiken County Council Chairman told FOX 54, “He was a man who grew up here, loved his community and did everything possible to make it prosperous and successful.”
Just two days before Young passed, he was awarded the Order of the Palmetto, South Carolina’s highest honor.
“I think it was a capstone to a remarkable career, I know he was very joyful in receiving that”, said Bunker.
Jay Lucas, South Carolina House of Representatives, Speaker, says that he thinks, “the more telling thing was Ronnie’s statement after receiving it, that ‘I could’ve done more, I should’ve done more.”
Rep. Ronnie Young will be remembered as someone who always pushed to be better and helped others do the same.
“He wanted to be a service to others. It was always service above self for Ronnie”, said Mayor Osbon.
