Shooting and vehicle accident on Olive Road

According to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a motor vehicle accident and shots fired on 1649 Olive Road.
Investigators report two vehicles were driving on Olive Road exchanging gunfire with one another. Deputies say one of the vehicles got into a wreck with a separate vehicle as it drove through the parking lot of the Pak N Go attempting to escape the gun shots.
Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is looking for the subjects who got into the accident and then fled on foot.
