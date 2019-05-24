One man injured in early morning shooting on Randall Road

AUGUSTA (WFXG) - One man was injured early Friday morning after being shot at several times on Randall Road.
Deputies responded around 2:45 a.m. to the 2000 block of Randall Road for shots fired.
A male victim told deputies an unknown black man in a white sedan pulled up to his home, pulled out a hand gun, and shot at him several. At least one of the bullets injured the victim, who was taken to Augusta University Medical Center.
The victim added that he last saw the vehicle on Randall Road headed toward Olive Road.
The investigation continues.
