Hot!...Hot!...Hot!...This Memorial Day Weekend.

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) -Prolonged fair and hot conditions expected, with near daily record high temperatures possible Saturday through Wednesday. Maximum temperatures up to near 100, with heat index values up to 104, expected.
Please remain alert to the dangers of heat and prepare accordingly. An upper level ridge parked over the region will continue to provide generally fair and hot conditions through mid-next week. Today: Surface and upper ridging continues to build across the region. Upper pattern will be more out of the northwest today, which allows for some down sloping to occur. This will bring even warmer temperatures and dry weather. Afternoon highs expected in the mid to upper 90s.
Copyright 2019 WFXG. All rights reserved.