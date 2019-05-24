Community members rallying behind Glenn Hills Middle School teacher

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - Thousands of community members are coming together in support of a currently suspended teacher. Akenga Smith, Glenn Hills Middle School teacher, was charged with simple battery after cellphone video showed a physical confrontation between him and one of his students. A digital petition with a goal of clearing the teacher of charges now has over 2,700 signatures, as well as comments from people choosing to sign.
The video that circulated on social media shows Mr. Smith in a physical altercation with a student. The investigation into the incident is ongoing, but some community members say what’s happening to Mr. Smith isn’t right. Quinton Sowell, who started the petition, said, “Why is he being arrested when all he was trying to do was control the class? That’s it.” Sowell’s kids have taken Smith’s classes. When he watched the video, he said, “It looks like he grabbed the kid, tripped over the kid, and that’s the ‘slam,’ and then pushed him out (of the classroom.)”
Sowell says the video shows a bigger problem our schools are dealing with. “It was a real lack of respect from the student. And the other students too, they should be ashamed of themselves,” he said. Another community member, Akesha Tarver, added, “He shouldn’t lose his job behind this incident.”
Tarver’s kids have also taken Smith’s classes. She is one of the thousands who have signed the petition. She said, “That much support means that he is a good person. That much support means there is something that needs to be fixed between the teacher protection and students.” Tarver added that Smith is one of few who came back to the community who raised him to help raise up the next generation. Like many, she hopes the petition will make changes to the situation.
Sowell said, “The request from the community as a whole is pretty simple. Just drop the charges, and then look into solutions for these type of situations.” The school system issued a statement earlier this week saying in part “action would be taken in due time,” but Sowell says this is bigger than this one issue. He said, “These situations happen to teachers more often than none, so something’s gotta give for the teachers.”
FOX 54 reached out to the school system to see if the situation would be revisited or if they would be reissuing a new statement in light of the petition. They replied, “No.”
