AAA activates “Tow to Go” for Memorial Day

ATLANTA (WFXG) - AAA reminded motorists to take steps ahead of time to avoid driving impaired. To help, they’re activating their ‘Tow to Go’ service for Memorial Day weekend.
The Tow to Go program is available in Georgia and Florida Friday, May 24 and ends Tuesday, May 28 at 6 a.m by calling (855) 2-TOW-2-GO or (855) 286-9246.
The program is free and available to AAA members and non-members, offering a confidential local ride to a safe location within a 10-mile radius. A AAA tow truck takes the vehicle and the driver home
“There is no such thing as a responsible drunk driver," said Montrae Waiters, spokeswoman, AAA-The Auto Club Group. “Impaired driving fatalities can be prevented by planning ahead and choosing a sober ride home, such as a designated driver. Drivers who get behind the wheel while intoxicated risk both their life and the lives of other motorists on the road.”
Since its inception in 1998, Tow to Go has removed more than 25,000 impaired drivers from roads across the Southeast and Midwest. The service enables AAA to remind the public to plan ahead when celebrating with alcohol.
Visit AAA.com/TowtoGo for dates and availability.
