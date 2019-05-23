18-year-old Grovetown High School student arrested after allegedly punching teacher in the face

GROVETOWN (WFXG) - A Grovetown High School student was arrested Tuesday after allegedly punching her teacher in the face three times.
18-year-old Roshae McCraw was charged with felony battery on a school teacher and simple battery after an earlier incident at the school led to an altercation between McCraw and a male student.
According the the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, McCraw became upset when she was told about a Tuesday morning incident between a male and a female student.
In that incident, a male student kept touching a female student, grabbed her arm, and pulled her close to him, pushing his pelvic region into her according to an incident report from the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office.
After the female student told McCraw about the incident, McCraw later approached the male student after the class change around 2:00 p.m Tuesday and punched him in the arm. Several teachers stepped in to separate the two students.
According to the report, as one of the teachers went to stop McCraw, she punched him in the face three times.
As of Thursday morning, McCraw was being held in the Columbia County Detention Center.
Copyright 2019 WFXG. All rights reserved.